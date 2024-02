Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit declines 11.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 23.61% to Rs 288.69 crore

Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels declined 11.43% to Rs 35.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 39.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 23.61% to Rs 288.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 233.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.288.69233.5548.4054.1588.8882.7655.5459.2035.4039.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel