INR under stress, market eyes release of India's Q3 GDP data

Indian Rupee continued to witness narrow movement today amid sustained weakness in local equities. INR trades down 5 paise at 90.96 per US dollar. The US dollar index is consolidating near four-week high and currently trades down marginally at 97.60. Overall mood is cautious for local markets as Indias economic growth data for the third quarter of FY26 will be released today, alongside a new GDP series that shifts the base year from 2011-12 to 2022-23. Domestic equity indices ended sideways on Thursday after a volatile trading session and fell in morning moves today. The benchmark NIFTY50 index has dipped under 25300 mark, testing around four-week low.

