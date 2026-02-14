BPL consolidated net profit declines 45.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.67% to Rs 19.19 crore

Net profit of BPL declined 45.16% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.67% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.19.1919.322.344.550.790.930.170.310.170.31

