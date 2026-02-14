BPL consolidated net profit declines 45.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.67% to Rs 19.19 croreNet profit of BPL declined 45.16% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.67% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales19.1919.32 -1 OPM %2.344.55 -PBDT0.790.93 -15 PBT0.170.31 -45 NP0.170.31 -45
