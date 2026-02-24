Associate Sponsors

Brahmaputra Infrastructure JV bags national highway project of Rs 397 cr

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Brahmaputra Infrastructure has emerged as L-1 bidder through its Joint Venture for a National Highway project awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Government of India.

The project involves widening of the RaipurCJassakhera section (Km 0.000 to Km 29.770) of NH-458 in the State of Rajasthan on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode.

The total contract value is Rs 397 crore and the scheduled execution period is 30 months.

This is a central government highway project under MoRTH and includes:

highway widening to two-lane configuration paved shoulders construction of multiple bridges ancillary road works such as drains and culverts EPC mode execution

The project falls within the Companys core civil infrastructure EPC activities, particularly road and transportation infrastructure construction.

Following this project, the Companys total order book (including joint operations) stands at approximately Rs 1,500 crore.

The Company will execute the project in collaboration with its Joint Venture partner, enabling combined technical and financial capacity for large infrastructure contracts.

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

