Brahmaputra Infrastructure JV bags national highway project of Rs 397 cr

Brahmaputra Infrastructure has emerged as L-1 bidder through its Joint Venture for a National Highway project awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Government of India.

The project involves widening of the RaipurCJassakhera section (Km 0.000 to Km 29.770) of NH-458 in the State of Rajasthan on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode.

The total contract value is Rs 397 crore and the scheduled execution period is 30 months.

This is a central government highway project under MoRTH and includes:

highway widening to two-lane configuration paved shoulders construction of multiple bridges ancillary road works such as drains and culverts EPC mode execution