Sigma Advanced Systems hits the roof on bagging Rs 100-cr order from Ministry of Defence

Sigma Advanced Systems hit an upper limit of 5% to Rs 182.80 has secured fresh orders worth about Rs 100 crore from the Ministry of Defence & associated defence public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The contracts are linked to ongoing strategic programmes spanning missile systems, naval platforms and airborne applications. The company will supply built-to-spec systems, control electronics and actuation solutions under these orders.

The scope includes work on Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) programmes supporting next-generation air defence platforms, as well as anti-tank missile programmes involving critical electronics and flight control systems.

Sigma will also contribute to new-generation anti-radiation missile programmes through precision guidance systems and provide advanced actuation solutions for underwater naval weapon platforms. In addition, the company will support rotary-wing avionics programmes with onboard flight data acquisition systems.

The orders will be executed for leading defence PSUs and research laboratories, including Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics, and establishments under the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The company said the order wins reflect sustained customer confidence amid long qualification cycles and stringent reliability standards in the defence sector. Commenting on the development, Sunil Kalidindi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Sigma Advanced Systems, said: These orders demonstrate the continued confidence of Indias defence ecosystem in Sigmas engineering, manufacturing capabilities, and ability to deliver complex systems for mission-critical applications. Sigma remains committed to strengthening indigenous defence capability through reliable delivery, technology depth, and sustained programme support.