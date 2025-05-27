Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) drops as Q4 net loss widens to Rs 77 cr

Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) fell 4.30% to Rs 359.10 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 76.74 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 51.74 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 15.8% YoY to Rs 1,930.32 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 117.56 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 51.81 crore in Q4 FY24.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 20% to Rs 100.5 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 83.8 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 5.2% in Q4 FY25 from 5% in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from companys India multi-channel business jumped 12% to Rs 1,337.3 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 1,199 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from International business stood at Rs 205.4 crore in Q4 FY25, up 11% YoY.

The annual unique transacting customers increased 17% YoY to 10.6 million. Gross merchandise value (GMV) jumped 14%YoY to Rs 2,614.6 crore in Q4 FY25.

The companys consolidated average order value rose 0.36% to Rs 252.5 in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 251.6 crore in Q4 FY24. The average value order for Indias multi-channel segment stood at Rs 221.8 in Q4 FY25, up 0.14% YoY, while the average order value of international segment was at Rs 904.1 in Q4 FY25, up 6.59% YoY.

On full year basis, the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 191.47 crore on 18.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,659.61 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved an incremental investment of Rs 94,000 in its subsidiary, Globalbees Brands Private, through the subscription of compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) in one or more tranches.

Earlier, the board had approved an investment in Globalbees Brands Private for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,46,00,00,000. Based on the valuation report obtained, the proposed investment amount for the subscription of CCPS under the Series C2 share subscription agreement is Rs 1,46,00,94,000.

Further, the companys board approved to make further investment in Firstcry Management DWC LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary. Of this amount, up to SAR 28 million will be invested in Firstcry Trading Company, KSAa wholly owned subsidiary of Firstcry Management DWC LLCfor business expansion. The remaining amount will be invested in Firstcry Retail DWC LLC, UAE, also a wholly owned subsidiary, to support business expansion initiatives.

Brainbees Solutions is engaged in the wholesale buying, selling, advertising, and promotion of maternity, baby and kids products across various channels. The company also provides facilitation services in education, training, and related activities. Its products are primarily sold through its online platform, FirstCry.

