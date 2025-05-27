Shriram Properties sizzles after Q4 PAT zooms 137% to Rs 48 cr

Shriram Properties surged 16.30% to Rs 98.44 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 137% to Rs 47.78 crore on 34.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 407.73 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 405.49% YoY to Rs 62.58 core in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 68.6 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 4% compared with Rs 65.7 crore in Q4 FY24.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 2.29% to Rs 77.20 crore despite a 4.75% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 823.44 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The company generated cash flows from operations (CFO) of Rs 305 crore in FY25, up 10.11% from Rs 277 crore in FY24. Free Cash Flow (FCF) before new project investments stood at Rs 273 crore in FY25, up 75% compared to Rs 156 crore in FY24.

Overall finance cost fell 11% YoY to Rs 104.6 crore in FY25. Interest expenses were lower at Rs 90.4 crore (down 16% YoY), reflecting scheduled loan repayments and reduced borrowing costs. Non-cash finance costs were lower by 23% YoY in FY25.

"Net debt reduced by 26% to Rs. 326 crore, thus resulting in debt-equity of only 0.24x, compared to 0.35x last year, which is amongst lowest in the industry," the company stated in exchange filing.

The company stated that its outlook for the next 3 years appears strong and encouraging. It is preparing to launch a series of ambitious projects, supported by healthy project pipeline in-hand and aggressive addition of new projects. With nearly 85% of ongoing projects already sold, focused execution and timely completion are expected to drive stronger revenue recognition momentum in FY26 and beyond. Continued scaling of operations and a firm focus on cost control should help sustain margins and profitability. The company is well on its way toward achieving its medium-term mission, articulated recently.

Murali M, CMD of Shriram Properties said: Our results reflect the strength of our operating platform that has once again demonstrated resilience and overcome external-led challenges to deliver satisfactory operational and financial performance during FY25.

We are entering FY26 with strong momentum and a clear strategic focus. Resilient demand for housing, especially in the mid & mid-premium segments, presents a significant opportunity. At SPL, we are well-positioned to capitalize on this. Our focus will remain on faster execution to unlock cashflows from ongoing projects while we build stronger project pipeline for sustainable growth. We are committed to delivering long-term value for all stakeholders.

Shriram Properties (SPL) is one of India's leading residential real estate developer, focused on the mid-market and mid-premium segments. SPLs key markets include Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata.

