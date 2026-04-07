Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 April 2026.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 April 2026.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd soared 17.14% to Rs 266.2 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd surged 12.42% to Rs 718.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81489 shares in the past one month. Kesoram Industries Ltd spiked 9.90% to Rs 10.32. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month. Jupiter Wagons Ltd exploded 7.70% to Rs 278.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.8 lakh shares in the past one month.