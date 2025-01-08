Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Brigade Enterprises launches mixed-use project at Hyderabad with revenue potential of Rs 3,300 crore

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Brigade Enterprises has announced the launch of its mixed use development project 'Brigade Gateway' that is located at Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad and is spread over a land area of approximately a 10-acres.

The project includes a World Trade Center, Brigade residences, an intercontinental hotel and Brigades Orion Mall.

Brigade Gateway Residences features around 600 premium residences of various formats across 58 floors. The project has a sales potential of Rs 3,300 crore.

Amar Mysore, executive director of Brigade Enterprises, said: We designed Brigade Gateway at Neopolis on the lines of the successful model of Brigade Gateway in Bengaluru.

As we continue our journey in Hyderabad, our focus will remain on innovation, sustainability, and community-centric developments.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and GIFT City with developments across residential, office, retail, hospitality and education sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 10.88% to Rs 118.98 crore on a 21.54% fall in revenue to Rs 1,072.16 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.99% to currently trade at Rs 1223.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

