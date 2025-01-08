Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sambhal court to hear Jama Masjid-Harihar temple case on March 5

Sambhal court to hear Jama Masjid-Harihar temple case on March 5

Supreme Court has directed all the lower courts not to entertain new suits seeking surveys of any place of worship until further orders

Sambhal, UP Police
A local court has fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing in a case connected to the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Sambhal (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
A local court has fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing in a case connected to the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey at Chandausi.

"The Supreme Court has directed all the lower courts not to entertain new suits seeking surveys of any place of worship until further orders. We have filed a copy of the said order in the court, which fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing," Shakil Ahmad Wari, advocate representing the Muslim side, told reporters.

When told about the Hindu side's claims that the mosque was built over an ancient Harihar temple, Wari said it is for the court to decide on the matter.

"We will prove in the court that it was not a Harihar temple, but Jama Masjid. We have all the evidence," he said.

Tensions escalated in Sambhal since November 19 last year, when a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid began following claims that a Harihar temple once stood on the site.

The situation turned violent on November 24 during the second survey when protesters clashed with security forces. The ensuing stone-pelting and arson left four persons dead and many others injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Uttar PradeshJama MasjidMughal empire

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

