Brigade Enterprises has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with United Oxygen Company to develop a 'Grade A' office space on ITPL Road, Whitefield in East Bengaluru. The project will have a leasable area of 3.0 L sq. ft., and a Gross Development Value (GDV) of around Rs 340 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel