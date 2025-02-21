Brigade Group to set up its second World Trade Center in Kerala

Commits to invest Rs 1500 over next five years at the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025

Brigade Group to invest Rs 1,500 crore in Kerala with a potential employment for around 12,000 people over the next five years. Brigade Enterprises, the flagship Company of Brigade Group has submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) at the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025. The EOI is for Brigade's further expansion in Kerala. It proposes to set up its second World Trade Center (WTC) in the State with the first being WTC Kochi. In addition, Brigade is looking to expand its footprint in Kerala with a residential project in Kochi and a Luxury Island resort at Vaikom. These projects are expected to be completed by 2030. The Government of Kerala will provide the necessary support and regulatory facilitation subject to applicable laws.

Last month, Brigade had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Technopark to develop a World Trade Center (WTC) and allied amenities, developing around 1.5 million sq.ft of infrastructure, spread across a cluster of towers in Thiruvananthapuram. Brigade already signed and initiated the expansion of WTC in Kochi Infopark with its 3rd Tower, taking its IT infrastructure to over a million sqft. With the proposed development of a Luxury Island resort and Residential project, Brigade plans to bring in appx Rs 1500 crore investment to the state in the coming years.

Commenting on the development, Vineet Verma, MD, WTC Trades & Projects P Limited, a Brigade Group Company said, Kerala, with its supportive environment, continues to be our focus area across Commercial, IT Office space, Hospitality and Residential developments. These sectors have shown great promise in terms of growth and potential during the last few years. Also, Kerala is an established hotspot for IT/ITES & Tourism. This in turn will drive overall demand. We are confident that with the support of the Kerala Government, we will be able to contribute to the growth of the State.

