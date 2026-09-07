Brightcom Group surged 6.57% to Rs 9.57 on Monday after the company announced its re-inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (FTSE GEIS) Micro Cap Index.

FTSE Russell, an LSEG business, confirmed Brightcom Group's inclusion following its latest review of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series. The changes took effect from 7 September 2026, while the company's inclusion in the relevant index will become effective from 21 September 2026.

Brightcom Group will also be included in the FTSE Asia Pacific ex Japan ex China Micro Cap Index. The company said its inclusion would improve its visibility among global institutional investors, fund managers and other market participants who track FTSE Russell indices.

Brightcom Group was initially included in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series in 2020 and later moved to the FTSE Global Small Cap Index. It was removed from the FTSE index after trading in its shares was suspended from 14 June 2024. Trading resumed on the BSE and NSE from 14 July 2025 after the suspension was revoked. The company said it has since maintained the necessary compliance and regulatory requirements applicable to its continued participation in the securities market. Brightcom Group said the latest FTSE Russell review considered its compliance record following the resumption of trading. The company said the re-inclusion marks its re-entry into the international equity markets and could provide greater exposure to the global investment community.