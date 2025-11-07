Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 2.2%, up for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 2.2%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 6145.5, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.93% in last one year as compared to a 5.54% gain in NIFTY and a 4.82% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6145.5, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25486.2. The Sensex is at 83216.9, down 0.11%. Britannia Industries Ltd has added around 5.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55711.75, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6175.5, up 2.14% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 6.93% in last one year as compared to a 5.54% gain in NIFTY and a 4.82% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 62.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

