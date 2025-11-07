Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 2.2%, up for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 6145.5, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.93% in last one year as compared to a 5.54% gain in NIFTY and a 4.82% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock has added around 5.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55711.75, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.89 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6175.5, up 2.14% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 6.93% in last one year as compared to a 5.54% gain in NIFTY and a 4.82% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.