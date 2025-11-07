Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel bags work order of Rs 13.86 cr from Information Technology And Electronics Department Uttar Pradesh

RailTel bags work order of Rs 13.86 cr from Information Technology And Electronics Department Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order worth Rs 13.86 crore from Information Technology And Electronics Department Uttar Pradesh. The project entails the supply, installation, commissioning, training and support services of Atal Tinkering Labs(ATL)in schools under the Department of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

