NBCC gains on securing major consultancy work order worth Rs 350-cr

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
NBCC (India) added 1.17% to Rs 112.70 after the company announced that it has secured a consultancy work order worth approximately Rs 350.31 crore.

The order involves the selection of NBCC as the project management consultancy (PMC) agency for carrying out major capital civil works at the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) and AVNL Estate.

The contract, awarded by Heavy Vehicles Factory, is entirely domestic in nature and further reinforces NBCCs position as a leading player in the project management consultancy sector.

In a separate filing, the company announced the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Goldfields Commercials Pty, a leading real estate developer in Australia. The MoU aims to identify, develop, and execute real estate, housing, infrastructure, and redevelopment projects in Australia. Both parties intend to collaborate on joint development, project management, infrastructure development, and housing construction initiatives.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction. The company's consolidated net profit advanced 26.3% to Rs 132.13 crore on a 11.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,391.19 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

