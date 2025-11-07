AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 2.1%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 899.5, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.91% in last one year as compared to a 5.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.12% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 899.5, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25486.2. The Sensex is at 83216.9, down 0.11%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has risen around 17.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57554.25, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.71 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 901.4, up 1.87% on the day.