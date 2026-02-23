British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

Large currency speculators increased net short position in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 42404 contracts in the data reported through February 17, 2026. This was a weekly rise of 16594 net short contracts.

