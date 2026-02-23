Olectra Greentech gains on bagging Rs 1,800 crore electric bus order from TGSRTC

Olectra Greentech advanced 2.64% to Rs 1,042.20 after its associate, Evey Trans (EVEY), secured two Letters of Award (LOAs) worth Rs 1,800 crore from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

According to a regulatory filing, the LOAs relate to the supply, operation and maintenance of 1,085 electric buses. The order includes 1,025 12-metre non-AC buses and 60 12-metre AC buses.

The contract has been awarded under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model for a period of 12 years. EVEY will procure the buses from Olectra, with deliveries scheduled over 20 months.

Olectra said the supply value of the 1,085 buses is estimated at approximately Rs 1,800 crore. The company will also undertake maintenance of the buses during the contract period.