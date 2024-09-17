Broader mkt underperforms; media shares under pressure

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 47.44 points or 0.06% to 82,941.34. The Nifty 50 index shed 4.10 points or 0.02% to 25,379.65.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.32% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.53%.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,487 shares rose and 2,094 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.
New Listing :
Shares of P N Gadgil Jewellers were currently trading at Rs 806.65 at 10:11 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 68.05% as compared with the issue price of Rs 480.
The scrip was listed at Rs 834, exhibiting a premium of 73.75% to the issue price.
More From This Section
So far, the stock has hit a high of 843.80 and a low of 785.25. On the BSE, over 8.41 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 0.84% to 2,121.45. The index advanced 1.82% in past three consecutive trading sessions.
Tips Industries (down 1.51%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.2%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.15%), TV18 Broadcast (down 1.15%), Sun TV Network (down 0.84%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.83%), PVR Inox (down 0.59%), Saregama India (down 0.57%), Dish TV India (down 0.5%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.16%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations fell 2.19%. The company said that it has secured an export order for the supply of Drone components for heavy payload logistic drones, valued at USD 240,000.
Allcargo Terminals slipped 1.98%. The companys volumes stood at 53.6000 TEUs in August 2024, depicting a marginal decline of 1% over last month as well as previous year.
Carborundum Universal (CUMI) rallied 4.03% after the company entered into share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% stake in Silicon Carbide Products (SCP), Inc. USA for total consideration of Rs 56 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News