FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 77.93 points or 0.33% at 23647.73 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, G M Breweries Ltd (up 4.01%), Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (up 2.73%),Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 2.03%),Flair Writing Industries Ltd (up 1.93%),GRM Overseas Ltd (up 1.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Britannia Industries Ltd (up 1.63%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 1.47%), Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 1.24%), Globus Spirits Ltd (up 1.2%), and Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 1.19%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 4.94%), Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 2.1%), and Adani Wilmar Ltd (down 1.84%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 67.62 or 0.12% at 57220.03.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 4.45 points or 0.03% at 17006.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 8.4 points or 0.03% at 25392.15.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 15.51 points or 0.02% at 82973.27.

On BSE,1585 shares were trading in green, 1436 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News