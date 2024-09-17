Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG shares gain

FMCG shares gain

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 77.93 points or 0.33% at 23647.73 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, G M Breweries Ltd (up 4.01%), Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (up 2.73%),Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 2.03%),Flair Writing Industries Ltd (up 1.93%),GRM Overseas Ltd (up 1.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Britannia Industries Ltd (up 1.63%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 1.47%), Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 1.24%), Globus Spirits Ltd (up 1.2%), and Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 1.19%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 4.94%), Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 2.1%), and Adani Wilmar Ltd (down 1.84%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 67.62 or 0.12% at 57220.03.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 4.45 points or 0.03% at 17006.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 8.4 points or 0.03% at 25392.15.

More From This Section

Droneacharya Aerial bags export order worth $240,000 for supplying drone components

Indices nudge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Dreamfolks Services launches highway dining for travellers

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Slides 1.18%

Tube Investments of India Ltd Spurts 1.06%

The BSE Sensex index was down 15.51 points or 0.02% at 82973.27.

On BSE,1585 shares were trading in green, 1436 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Factory explosion in Firozabad kills 4, including 3-yr-old; 6 hospitalised

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade muted & mixed; Auto, Realty, Consumer, Media drag

Foreign banks in regulatory standoff seek RBI relief on trading rules

Mamata Banerjee yields to doctors' demands, removes Kolkata police chief

Investec bets on Adani Green, initiates with 'Buy'; sees 31% upside

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story