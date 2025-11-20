Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE Ltd soars 1.13%, up for third straight session

BSE Ltd soars 1.13%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
BSE Ltd is quoting at Rs 2931, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 87.28% in last one year as compared to a 12.1% gain in NIFTY and a 19.55% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

BSE Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2931, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 26174.1. The Sensex is at 85564.89, up 0.44%. BSE Ltd has added around 17.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which BSE Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27643.7, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2932, up 1.16% on the day. BSE Ltd is up 87.28% in last one year as compared to a 12.1% gain in NIFTY and a 19.55% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 70.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

