BSE SME Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms soars on listing day

Shares of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms were trading at Rs 169.57 on the BSE, a premium of 99.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 85.

The scrip was listed at Rs 161.50, at a premium of 90% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at an upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 169.57 and a low of Rs 161.50. About 5.97 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms' IPO was subscribed 688.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 January 2025 and it closed on 7 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 23,36,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet long-term working capital requirements, proposed acquisition of equity shares of kelvin air conditioning and ventilation systems and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms on 2 January 2025, raised Rs 7.88 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 9.28 lakh shares at Rs 85 per share to 7 anchor investors.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms specializes in designing, manufacturing, and installing pre-engineered modular cleanrooms for pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech industries. They provide a complete range of solutions, including wall and ceiling panels, doors, windows, flooring, and HVAC systems, all customized to meet specific customer requirements and international standards. Their services encompass the entire project lifecycle, from initial design and engineering to final validation and certification, ensuring a controlled environment with minimal contamination for critical operations. As of 30 November 2024, the company had 117 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 61.92 crore and net profit of Rs 5.40 crore for the period as of 30 September 2024.

