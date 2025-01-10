Indegene inks pact with CliniOps to accelerate clinical trials

Indegene announced a strategic partnership with CliniOps, a leading provider of advanced digital clinical trial solutions to drive innovative digital transformation in clinical trial processes and achieve better patient outcomes.

The said collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical trial operations globally.

With a client base that includes the worlds top 20 pharma companies, Indegene brings a strong track record of modernizing the industry with its deep domain expertise and life sciences-contextualized technology, spanning the entire product lifecycle from development to commercialization. Indegenes aim to expand its footprint in the clinical trial domain complements CliniOps cutting-edge technologies and capabilities in this space, it added.

Together, CliniOps and Indegene aim to deliver a joint vision of accelerating clinical trial conduct by redefining industry standards. As part of this collaboration, Indegene will provide its expertise in patient recruitment and data services, leveraging CliniOps Unified Platform, which ensures high data quality, brings speed, and streamlines data collection from various data sources.

Ram Yeleswarapu, SVP, Enterprise Clinical Solutions, Indegene, said, This new partnership aligns with Indegenes strategy of leveraging data and technology across the entire clinical trial value chain, with a goal to enable faster, more efficient, and cost-effective clinical development.

Dr. Abhijit Barve, Advisor, CliniOps, and former Chief Medical Officer, Viatris, said, To lead the transformation of clinical trial operations into a more future-ready and efficient state, partnerships like the one between Indegene and CliniOps are critical. Sponsors are increasingly seeking partners with agile and integrated solutions that not only help unlock actionable patient insights but also accelerate recruitment, enhance data quality, and improve overall trial management.

Avik Pal, CliniOps CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, This partnership is an exciting opportunity for CliniOps and Indegene to complement each others strengths and ultimately deliver better therapeutic outcomes for patients.

Indegene provides digital-led commercialization services for the life sciences industry, including biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech, and medical device companies. The company assists in drug development, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, pharmacovigilance, complaint management, and sales and marketing.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 22.3% to Rs 91.70 crore on a 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 686.80 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Indegene fell 0.54% to Rs 625.40 on the BSE.

