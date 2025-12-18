Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME HRS Aluglaze frames a strong market entry

BSE SME HRS Aluglaze frames a strong market entry

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

HRS Aluglaze traded at Rs 132.30 on the BSE, a premium of 37.81% compared with the issue price of Rs 96.

The scrip was listed at Rs 126, a 31.25% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 132.30 and a low of Rs 126. About 32.92 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

HRS Aluglaze's IPO was subscribed 42 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 December 2025 and it closed on 15 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 94 to Rs 96 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 53,04,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure to set up an assembly & glass glazing line at Rajoda, Ahmedabad for facade work, funding of working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, HRS Aluglaze on 10 December 2025, raised Rs 10.02 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.44 lakh shares at Rs 96 each to 2 anchor investors.

HRS Aluglaze is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and installing a wide range of aluminium products, including windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems. These solutions are tailored to meet the specific requirements of builders, contractors, architects, and institutions, with both standard and customized options. The company also provides material supply and procurement support. As of 30 September 2025, the company had total 90 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 26.33 crore and net profit of Rs 4.54 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market trades sideways; auto shares drop

Genesys develops India's first large-scale HD maps for ADAS-enabled vehicles

United Drilling Tools secures Rs 4-cr order from ONGC

Mahindra Lifespace launches third 'net zero' residential project in Bengaluru

GMR Power board clears Rs 1,200-cr preferential issue

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story