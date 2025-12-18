Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Lifespace launches third 'net zero' residential project in Bengaluru

Mahindra Lifespace launches third 'net zero' residential project in Bengaluru

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Mahindra Lifespace Developers has announced the launch of Mahindra Blossom, a premium residential development in Whitefield, Bengaluru, with a potential GDV of approximately Rs 1,900 crore.

Mahindra Blossom will be the companys third 'net zero residential development in the city.

Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said: "Bengaluru is a key market in our strategy to scale residential development across strong, end-user-driven cities.

Mahindra Blossom reflects this focus by offering well-designed, sustainable homes in a premium location. Whitefield continues to show steady absorption supported by connectivity improvements and a deep employment base."

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers, the real estate arm of the Mahindra Group, has a development footprint of 53.30 million square feet across seven cities and over 5,000 acres of industrial clusters. Its portfolio includes premium residences, affordable homes under the Happinest brand, and integrated cities under Mahindra World City and Origins.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 47.91 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 14.01 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations soared 130.74% to Rs 17.56 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.

The scrip fell 1.18% to currently trade at Rs 394.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

