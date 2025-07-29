BSE SME Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants soars on stellar debut

Shares of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants were trading at Rs 400.20 on the BSE, a premium of 60.08% compared with the issue price of Rs 250.
The scrip was listed at Rs 421.25, a premium of 68.50% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 435 and a low of Rs 400.20. About 12.13 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants' IPO was subscribed 231.43 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 July 2025 and it closed on 24 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 237 to Rs 250 per share.
The IPO comprised fresh issue of 37,50,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 72.35% from 98.42% pre-issue.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements, funding capital expenditure for purchase of machinery and general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants on 21 July 2025, raised Rs 26.53 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 10.61 lakh shares at Rs 250 per share to 19 anchor investors.
Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants engaged in the business to provide comprehensive consultancy services under concept to commissioning of infrastructure projects, which includes survey, design and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial, mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines and other civil engineering sectors. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a total 507 employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 154.14 crore and a net profit of Rs 34.83 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
