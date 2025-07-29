L&T's Hydrocarbon Offshore business bags ' ultra-mega' order in Middle East

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its Hydrocarbon Offshore business vertical has secured an "ultra-mega" order from a prestigious client in the Middle East.

According to the companys classification, the value of these orders exceeds Rs 15,000 crore.

The order includes multiple offshore packages, covering the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of offshore structures, along with the upgrading of existing facilities.

The Hydrocarbon Offshore vertical is a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) solutions in the offshore oil and gas sector. With strong in-house engineering capabilities, state-of-the-art fabrication yards, and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels, it has built a solid track record in both shallow and deep-water field developments.

Over the past three decades, the company has successfully completed complex projects involving fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades, and decommissioning. This ultra-mega order highlights the speed, precision, and expertise of the Hydrocarbon Offshore business vertical in delivering complex projects worldwide, all while adhering to world-class safety standards. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 5,497 crore in Q4 March 2025, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 25%. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 74,392 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of 11%.