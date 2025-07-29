PHDCCI presents key recommendations to RBI to strengthen MSME financial ecosystem

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) presented forth a comprehensive set of policy recommendations to the RBI Governor, which is aimed at enhancing credit access, regulatory support, and financial efficiency for Indias Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Recognizing the critical role of MSMEs in driving Indias economic growth, PHDCCIs submission included eight targeted action points. The Chamber appreciated the Union Governments move to expand credit guarantee schemes and urged the RBI to ensure effective implementation. To that end, it was suggested that RBI should create designated helpdesks at field offices level to support MSMEs facing credit access challenges.
A key recommendation included streamlining and rolling out the proposed Micro Credit Facility Cards, announced in the Union Budget, with a ₹5 lakh limit each. PHDCCI proposed renaming them to distinguish from consumer credit cards, standardizing issuance procedures, ensuring interest rate caps, and launching a centralized portal for monitoring card applications. PHDCCI also stressed the need to digitize and standardize banking documentation across institutions to reduce physical paperwork and promote transparency. In a push for inclusive financing, PHDCCI advocated for removing the current ₹20 lakh cap on Priority Sector Lending classification for credit through NBFCs, requesting an increase to at least ₹1 crore to support working capital needs in line with revised MSME definitions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app