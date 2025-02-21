BSE SME Shanmuga Hospital makes a poor debut

Shares of Shanmuga Hospital were trading at Rs 51.30 on the BSE, a discount of 5% compared with the issue price of Rs 54.

The scrip was listed at 54, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 54 and a low of Rs 51.30. About 1.20 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Shanmuga Hospital's IPO was subscribed 2.43 times. The issue opened for bidding on 13 February 2025 and it closed on 17 February 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 54 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 38,18,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 71.95% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet funding capital expenditures towards the purchase of additional medical equipment and general corporate purposes.

Shanmuga Hospital, a 151-bed multispecialty healthcare facility in Salem, Tamil Nadu, provides a broad spectrum of medical services. The hospital features specialized units including oncology, HDU, ED, and outpatient consultations, alongside critical care units such as CCU, ICU, and NICU. Diagnostic capabilities are supported by advanced laboratory and imaging technologies, including CT and MRI scans. The facility offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care across diverse medical and surgical specialties. As on 31 January 2025, the hospital had 71 doctors, out of whom 9 were resident doctors, 7 junior doctors, 28 senior consulting doctors, and 27 consulting visiting doctors.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 24.62 crore and net profit of Rs 2.39 crore for the period as of 30 September 2024.

