India stands at forefront of global maritime revolution

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal reaffirmed India's commitment to global maritime sustainability and international cooperation while speaking after inaugurating the Green Shipping Conclave, 2025 in Mumbai yesterday. Speaking at the event, the Union Minister, said, "India stands at the forefront of a global maritime revolution-one that prioritise sustainability, innovation, and environmental stewardship. Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are not just adapting to change; we are driving it. Through initiatives like the 'Harit Sagar Green Port Guidelines', the 'Green Tug Transition Programme', and the 'National Green Hydrogen Mission', we are transforming our ports and shipping industry into beacons of sustainability. The recently announced ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund is aimed at catalysing investments in green infrastructure, alternative fuels, and fleet modernisation, ensuring that India remains a leader in decarbonisation. Sustainability is not merely a regulatory obligation-it is an economic opportunity and a moral responsibility.

