Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Western Overseas Study Abroad meets a grounded debut

BSE SME Western Overseas Study Abroad meets a grounded debut

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Western Overseas Study Abroad traded at Rs 52.16 on the BSE, a discount of 6.86% compared with the issue price of Rs 56.

The scrip was listed at Rs 54.90, a 1.96% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 54.90 and a low of Rs 52.16. About 68,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Western Overseas Study Abroad's IPO was subscribed 1.38 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 December 2025 and it closed on 8 December 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 56 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 17,98,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 70.09% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to finance advertisement expenses towards enhancing the awareness and visibility of its brand, to finance acquisition and installation of Software, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and to meet general corporate purposes.

Western Overseas Study Abroad is engaged in providing educational and immigration advisory services, offering visa guidance, language training (IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, CELPIP, Duolingo, etc.), and foreign language courses such as French, German, and Spanish. It also provides consulting services, technical, professional, and vocational education, as well as conducts seminars and workshops on domestic and international educational topics, all aimed at supporting individuals seeking education or career opportunities abroad. The company offers a one-stop solution to students and customers predominantly from various parts of Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. The company has 148 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 4.94 crore and net profit of Rs 0.54 crore for the period ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mazagon Dock rises after inking pact with Brazilian Navy to boost naval vessel cooperation

India has emerged as preferred destination for global capability centres

Daily average number of train services hits 11740, surpasses pre-Covid-19 levels

NABARD survey shows broad-based revival in rural demand, say rural India is on positive trajectory

Nifty trades above 25,800 level; metal shares advance for 2nd day

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story