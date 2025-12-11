Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NABARD survey shows broad-based revival in rural demand, say rural India is on positive trajectory

NABARD survey shows broad-based revival in rural demand, say rural India is on positive trajectory

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The eighth round of NABARDs Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey (RECSS), presents the clearest evidence of a broad-based revival in rural demand, rising incomes and improved household well-being over the past year. The survey is a high-frequency, bi-monthly assessment being conducted by NABARD since September 2024. The past one year has seen a clear strengthening of rural economic fundamentals. With robust consumption, rising incomes, moderating inflation and healthier financial behaviour, rural India is on a positive trajectory. Sustained welfare support and strong public investment are reinforcing this momentum. NABARD noted that consumption boom is being driven by real purchasing power. About 80% of rural households have consistently reported higher consumption over the last year - a hallmark of rising prosperity. Around 67% of monthly income is now spent on consumption, the highest share since the survey began, aided by GST rate rationalisation. This demonstrates strong, broad-based demand - not sporadic or concentrated in specific segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

