Daily average number of train services hits 11740, surpasses pre-Covid-19 levels

The daily average number of train services on the Indian Railways network is 11,740 (November 2025) as against 11,283 services operating prior to Covid-19. The daily average number of Mail/Express services on the Indian Railways network is 2,238 (November 2025) as against 1,768 services operating prior to Covid-19. At present, 164 Vande Bharat train services having Chair Cars are operational on the Indian Railways network. Besides, introduction of new train services, including Vande Bharat Express services and its variants is an ongoing process.

