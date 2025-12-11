Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock rises after inking pact with Brazilian Navy to boost naval vessel cooperation

Mazagon Dock rises after inking pact with Brazilian Navy to boost naval vessel cooperation

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 1.05% to Rs 2,464.75 after the company, in association with the Indian Navy, signed an MoU with the Brazilian Navy to enhance cooperation in the maintenance of Scorpene-class submarines and other military vessels.

The agreement covers cooperation in procurement opportunities, exchange of expertise in defence manufacturing, and joint work in research, development and technological innovation.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 28.09% to Rs 749.48 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 585.08 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 6.25% YoY to Rs 2,929.24 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

