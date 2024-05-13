Home / Markets / Capital Market News / C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 35.40% in the March 2024 quarter

C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 35.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 47.51% to Rs 106.90 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 35.40% to Rs 37.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.51% to Rs 106.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.90% to Rs 133.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.80% to Rs 379.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 281.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales106.9072.47 48 379.42281.46 35 OPM %36.9539.81 -40.7741.79 - PBDT51.1238.45 33 189.93149.16 27 PBT46.9734.34 37 175.12139.26 26 NP37.9428.02 35 133.96107.25 25

First Published: May 13 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

