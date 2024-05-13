C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 35.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.51% to Rs 106.90 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 35.40% to Rs 37.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.51% to Rs 106.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.90% to Rs 133.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.80% to Rs 379.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 281.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

