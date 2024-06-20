Home / Markets / Capital Market News / C.E. Info Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

C.E. Info Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, National Fertilizer Ltd, Best Agrolife Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 June 2024.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 2401.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6471 shares in the past one month.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd spiked 17.08% to Rs 217. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

National Fertilizer Ltd surged 16.64% to Rs 146.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Best Agrolife Ltd spurt 14.81% to Rs 702.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 83704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15283 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 13.36% to Rs 155.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

