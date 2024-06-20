Volumes spurt at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

PNB Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 12.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68543 shares

C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 June 2024.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 12.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68543 shares. The stock slipped 4.60% to Rs.802.90. Volumes stood at 71657 shares in the last session.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 58168 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7030 shares. The stock increased 14.21% to Rs.2,286.05. Volumes stood at 20122 shares in the last session.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd clocked volume of 33890 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5188 shares. The stock gained 3.85% to Rs.492.30. Volumes stood at 7475 shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd clocked volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24877 shares. The stock gained 0.87% to Rs.1,462.25. Volumes stood at 24785 shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd notched up volume of 16817 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3477 shares. The stock rose 2.59% to Rs.1,597.90. Volumes stood at 6474 shares in the last session.

