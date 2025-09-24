Cabinet announces package of Rs 69725 crore for shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem, expected to generate nearly 30 lakh jobs

Recognizing the strategic and economic importance of the maritime sector, the Union Cabinet, today approved a comprehensive package of Rs.69,725 crore to revitalize India's shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem. The package introduces a four-pillar approach designed to strengthen domestic capacity, improve long-term financing, promote greenfield and brownfield shipyard development, enhance technical capabilities and skilling, and implement legal, taxation, and policy reforms to create a robust maritime infrastructure.

Under this package, the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) will be extended until 31 March 2036 with a total corpus of Rs 24,736 crore. The scheme aims to incentivize ship building in India and includes a Shipbreaking Credit Note with an allocation of Rs 4,001 crore. A National Shipbuilding Mission will also be established to oversee the implementation of all initiatives.