Indices slides for 4th day, Nifty settles below 25,100 level

The domestic equity indices closed with substantial losses today, extending declines for the fourth consecutive trading session. The market was weighed down by renewed concerns over potential changes to U.S. H-1B visa regulations. Sustained foreign institutional outflows further dampened hopes of a festive-season demand revival. The Nifty ended below the 25,100 level.

Barring the Nifty FMCG index, all other sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red, with realty, auto, and media shares experiencing the steepest declines.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 386.47 points or 0.47% to 81,715.63. The Nifty 50 index lost 112.60 points or 0.45% to 25,056.90. In four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex slumped 1.56% and the Nifty declined 1.44%.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.85%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,613 shares rose and 2,554 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.96% to 10.52. New Listing: Shares of VMS TMT were at Rs 99.75 on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.76% compared with the issue price of Rs 99. The scrip was listed at Rs 105, reflecting a premium of 6.06% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 105 and a low of Rs 99.75. On the BSE, over 8.01 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of BMW Ventures received bids for 22,08,526 shares as against 2,34,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.09 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (24 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (26 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 151 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Epack Prefab Technologies received bids for 45,64,325 shares as against 1,76,70,103 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.26 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (24 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (26 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 194 and Rs 204 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 73 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Jain Resource Recycling received bids for 1,72,86,848 shares as against 3,12,49,999 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.55 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (24 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (26 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 220 and Rs 232 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 64 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Seshaasai Technologies received bids for 3,83,90,275 shares as against 1,37,67,095 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.79 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 402 and 423 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers received bids for 1,24,47,900 shares as against 1,33,63,342 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.93 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 393 and 414 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 36 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions received bids for 2,82,68,268 shares as against 80,93,092 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.49 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 333 and 351 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 42 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research received bids for 63,57,488 shares as against 37,23,404 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.71 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 846 and 890 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 16 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ganesh Consumer Products received bids for 1,81,84,076 shares as against 89,12,228 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.04 times. The issue opened for bidding on Monday (22 September 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 306 and 322 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 46 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Atlanta Electricals received bids for 32,61,57,838 shares as against 65,38,439 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 49.88 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (22 September 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 718 and 754 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 19 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.45% to 891. The index fell 3.51% in three consecutive trading sessions. Godrej Properties (down 4.03%), DLF (down 3.38%), Phoenix Mills (down 3.21%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.79%), Lodha Developers (down 2.11%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.86%), Raymond (down 0.73%), Sobha (down 0.20%) and Brigade Enterprises (down 0.03%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Motors slipped 2.62% after media reports said Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), its UK-based luxury car subsidiary, will keep its factories closed until October 1. The shutdown follows a cyberattack on 31 August 2025 that has crippled JLR's IT systems and brought production to a halt. The incident, widely believed to be a ransomware assault, has disrupted operations not only in the UK but also at facilities in China, Slovakia, Brazil and India. Losses are estimated at 50 million pounds ($68 million) a week. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) added 0.43%. The company said that it has formed a strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics (BEL) to support Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme of the Indian Air Force.

VIP Industries shed 0.01%. The company announced the appointment of Atul Jain as its new managing director (MD), effective 23 September 2025, for a term of five years. Bajaj Electricals advanced 2.48% after the company said that its board has approved a proposal for the acquisition of 'Morphy Richards brand and related intellectual property rights for five territories. The 'Morphy Richards brand rights are being acquired from Glen Electric, which is a part of the Ireland-based Glen Dimplex Group. The territories for which the brand rights have been acquired include India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka. The total cost of the aforementioned acquisition is Rs 146 crore.

Minda Corporation surged 7.93% after investors cheered the companys bold new growth blueprint, dubbed Vision 2030. The presentation, unveiled at an investor meet in Pune on 23 September 2025, highlighted the companys strategy to scale revenue from Rs 5,056 crore in FY25 to over Rs 17,500 crore by FY30 while keeping debt under tight control. Management also reaffirmed its commitment to improving margins with a target EBITDA of more than 12.5%. Exports are projected to soar from Rs 420 crore in FY25 to more than Rs 1,500 crore by FY30, implying a compounded annual growth rate of 37% Swan Defence and Heavy Industries hit an upper limit of 5% after the company signed a pact with European offshore oil and gas vessel leader Royal IHC. The agreement, also involving Alar Infrastructure, the Indian representative of Royal IHC, aims to develop and retrofit offshore construction vessels, pipe laying vessels, and multi-purpose offshore support vessels at Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI)'s Pipavav Port, Gujarat shipyard.

Desco Infratech added 0.60%. The company secured a contract worth Rs 3.96 crore from GAIL Gas a government-owned public sector undertaking. Jupiter Wagons slipped 1.24%. The companys board has approved the appointment of Vinod Kumar Agarwal as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 24th September 2025. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shed 0.12%. The company has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guidance Tamil Nadu for exploring the development of a world-class greenfield shipyard on Indias eastern coast. Lemon Tree Hotels added 0.29%. The company has signed two new propertiesKeys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Varanasi, and Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Rewa.

Global Markets: European market declined while Asian market ended mixed on Wednesday, mirroring losses on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell remarked that equity prices were fairly highly valued. He also cautioned that the path for future rate cuts remained uncertain, describing the situation as "challenging. Overnight in the U.S., all three major indices ended lower. The S&P 500 slipped 0.55% to 6,656.92, retreating after hitting a fresh intraday high and a record close earlier in the week, as concerns grew over the durability of the artificial intelligence rally. The Nasdaq Composite dropped nearly 1% to 22,573.47, weighed down by declines in AI-related stocks such as Nvidia, Oracle, and Amazon. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 88.76 points, or 0.19%, to close at 46,292.78.