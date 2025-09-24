Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.49%

Nifty Realty index ended down 2.49% at 890.6 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd slipped 4.02%, DLF Ltd dropped 3.39% and Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 3.00%. The Nifty Realty index is down 21.00% over last one year compared to the 3.41% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index is down 1.15% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 0.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.45% to close at 25056.9 while the SENSEX is down 0.47% to close at 81715.63 today.

