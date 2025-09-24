Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian shares mixed; China and Hong Kong outperform

Asian shares mixed; China and Hong Kong outperform

Sep 24 2025
Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday after several Federal Reserve officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated caution over further policy easing.

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.83 percent to 3,853.64, buoyed by gains in tech stocks amid renewed enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and semiconductors. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.37 percent to 26,518.65.

Sep 24 2025

