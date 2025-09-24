Asian shares mixed; China and Hong Kong outperform

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday after several Federal Reserve officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated caution over further policy easing.

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.83 percent to 3,853.64, buoyed by gains in tech stocks amid renewed enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and semiconductors. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.37 percent to 26,518.65.

