Cabinet clears Rs 69,725 crore shipbuilding package, approves bonus for railway staff

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 69,725 crore package to revitalise Indias shipbuilding and maritime sector. The plan extends the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme till March 2036 with a corpus of Rs 24,736 crore and sets up a National Shipbuilding Mission. Incentives include a Shipbreaking Credit Note worth over Rs 4,000 crore.

Ahead of the festive season, the government cleared a productivity-linked bonus of 78 days, amounting to Rs 1,865 crore, for 10.91 lakh railway employees.

The Cabinet also approved the DSIR/CSIR capacity-building scheme with an outlay of Rs 2,277.39 crore to support R&D institutions and nurture STEMM talent.