California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Balu Forge Industries Ltd, Orient Technologies Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd and Orient Ceratech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 January 2026.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 10.87% to Rs 4.59 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2110 shares in the past one month.

Balu Forge Industries Ltd tumbled 10.33% to Rs 523.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32396 shares in the past one month. Orient Technologies Ltd lost 9.45% to Rs 392.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.33 lakh shares in the past one month. Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd fell 9.09% to Rs 38. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56836 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14138 shares in the past one month.