Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound softens after tepid service sector data, FTSE eases from record high

British Pound softens after tepid service sector data, FTSE eases from record high

Image
Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
British Pound fell yesterday, coming off a two and half month high despite Uk equities hitting record highs. The UK service sector continued to see subdued growth at the end of the fourth quarter, final survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday. The S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers' Index posted 51.4 in December, up slightly from 51.3 in November. The flash score was 52.1. GBP/USD pair moved down 0.30% in last session and currently quotes down marginally at 1.3495. UK stocks are in red today with the benchmark FTSE100 index giving up half a percent on the day. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading at 121.43, down 0.52% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oswal Agro Mills appoints Shreya Choudhary as CFO

Volumes soar at Tata Elxsi Ltd counter

PTC Industries receives prestigious order from ISRO

Sensex slumps 307 pts; realty shares decline

L&T incorporates wholly owned subsidiary SuFin

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story