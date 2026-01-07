British Pound softens after tepid service sector data, FTSE eases from record high

British Pound fell yesterday, coming off a two and half month high despite Uk equities hitting record highs. The UK service sector continued to see subdued growth at the end of the fourth quarter, final survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday. The S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers' Index posted 51.4 in December, up slightly from 51.3 in November. The flash score was 52.1. GBP/USD pair moved down 0.30% in last session and currently quotes down marginally at 1.3495. UK stocks are in red today with the benchmark FTSE100 index giving up half a percent on the day. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading at 121.43, down 0.52% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News