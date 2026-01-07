Cipla Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 January 2026.

Cipla Ltd lost 4.26% to Rs 1465.2 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95734 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd tumbled 4.14% to Rs 358.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month. CSB Bank Ltd crashed 3.54% to Rs 517.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86720 shares in the past one month. ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd pared 3.48% to Rs 14750.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 677 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 754 shares in the past one month.