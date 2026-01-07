Oswal Agro Mills appoints Shreya Choudhary as CFO

Oswal Agro Mills said that its board has approved the appointment of Shreya Choudhary as whole time director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company for a period of three years with effect from 7 January 2026.

Shreya Choudhary is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a commerce graduate with strong experience in financial management, direct and indirect taxation, and financial reporting across diverse industries. As Whole-time Director & CEO of Oswal Agro Mills Limited, she will oversee overall operations, strategic planning, and financial management, supporting informed decision-making and sustainable growth.

Oswal Agro Mills is engaged in the trading and development of real estate and trading of goods. The company also deploys its surplus funds by extending interest-bearing inter-corporate deposits.