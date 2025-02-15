Cambridge Technology Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 2.48% to Rs 51.58 crore

Net loss of Cambridge Technology Enterprises reported to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.48% to Rs 51.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales51.5852.89 -2 OPM %1.5925.18 -PBDT-0.6211.86 PL PBT-3.969.47 PL NP-4.439.20 PL

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

