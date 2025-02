Shri Vasuprada Plantations consolidated net profit rises 3.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.44% to Rs 36.65 crore

Net profit of Shri Vasuprada Plantations rose 3.43% to Rs 9.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.44% to Rs 36.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 35.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.36.6535.438.57-5.596.44-0.834.61-2.749.048.74

