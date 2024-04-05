Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd and NCC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 April 2024.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 108.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd soared 7.78% to Rs 59.69. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

IIFL Finance Ltd spiked 7.43% to Rs 380.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd exploded 7.07% to Rs 607.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7905 shares in the past one month.

NCC Ltd added 7.00% to Rs 272.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

